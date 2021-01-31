Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support judicial work and contribute to promoting family stability and community cohesion, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council, issued A decision regarding the guide on organizational procedures in personal status matters in Dubai courts, with the aim of supporting judicial work in the field of personal status, by unifying the necessary objective standards in personal status matters.

The Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansoori, affirmed that the decision of His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council, to issue this procedural guide, is a new pillar for the judicial system in the aspect of personal status, and the care of the family that is of interest to the UAE and its leadership that puts the family, its care and stability. First of all.

He explained that it was taken into account in developing the guide that it be clear and specific, and it does not tolerate disagreement and jurisprudence with regard to organizational procedures in matters of personal status in Dubai courts, as it comes to develop appropriate solutions to some of the challenges facing the judicial system in matters of personal status, in order to achieve complete and equitable justice that leads to Achieving family stability in the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the general principles of Islamic Sharia and the provisions of the law.

The Director General of Dubai Courts added that His Highness’s decision to issue this guide carries a great deal of importance, as it greatly contributes to establishing the foundations of justice in the entity of society, by creating legal guarantees that lead to strengthening the stability of the family and then society as a whole.

A judge of discrimination in Dubai courts, Dr. Jassim Al Hosani, said that in view of the influence of personal status lawsuits in the Emirati society, and in the interest of achieving family stability and establishing the foundations of prompt justice, and so that the judicial jurisprudence does not differ in one issue, this guide will be a method It is followed by the courts when adjudicating disputes, and as a reference for judges and administrators in Dubai courts, and an aid to those with family relations who have claims or materials in personal status matters.

The evidence comes in nine chapters, including some innovative provisions in matters related to personal status, which have not previously been applied in the courts, including: one-day lawsuits, or one-day court in matters of personal status, and performance orders in the field of personal status and family relations, And orders on petitions in the field of personal status, controls banning travel and permission for the child to travel, alternative solutions for liquidation of legacies and settling disputes related to them, family guidance with remote communication technology, the judge’s role in supervising mentors, the tasks of family guidance committees, duties of the family counselor, and models of agreements Reconciliation, and the model incapacity for reconciliation with family guidance.

The guide also includes provisions for seeing and communicating with the child under the technology of remote communication, the authority of the execution judge to amend the dates of visibility and the penalties that he can take, as well as the personal status certifications (testimonies), issued by the court, whether by attendance or using remote communication technology, as well as requests related to matters of Personal status, elements of each case, and the required documents.

Expense estimate

The new guide also includes tables that guide the judge in estimating expenditures in order to standardize the criteria for estimating alimony, in order to ensure decent living for the family and not overburden the person in charge of spending, and others that guide the judge to estimate the dates of the vision in a way that achieves family stability, and is commensurate with the age of the child in custody, and the description of the seeker In addition to models that guide the judge when writing the verdict, leading to the preparation of a unified formula for rulings in personal status cases.

• The guide provides suitable solutions to the challenges facing the judicial system in matters of personal status.





