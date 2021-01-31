His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council, issued a decision regarding a guide to organizational procedures in matters of personal status in Dubai courts, with the aim of supporting judicial work in the field of personal status, by unifying the necessary objective standards in matters of personal status, And within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support judicial work and contribute to strengthening family stability and community cohesion,

The Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, confirmed that the decision of His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council to issue this procedural guide is a new pillar for the judicial system in the aspect of personal status and family care that is of interest to the UAE and its wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Our wise leadership, the family, its care and stability are among the top priorities.

Al-Mansoori explained that the guide was taken into account to be clear and specific and not tolerate differences and jurisprudence with regard to organizational procedures in matters of personal status in Dubai courts, as it comes to develop appropriate solutions to some of the challenges facing the judicial system in matters of personal status in order to achieve complete and equitable justice that leads to the achievement of Family stability in the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the general principles of Islamic Sharia and the provisions of the law.

The Director General of Dubai Courts added that His Highness’s decision to issue this guide carries a great deal of importance as it greatly contributes to establishing the foundations of justice in the entity of society, by creating legal guarantees that lead to strengthening the stability of the family and then society as a whole.

A judge of discrimination in Dubai courts, Judge d. Jassim Al Hosani, that, given the impact of personal status lawsuits on Emirati society, and in the interest of achieving family stability, and establishing the foundations of prompt justice, and so that the judicial jurisprudence does not differ in the same issue, this guide will be a method that the courts follow when adjudicating disputes, and a reference For judges and administrators in Dubai courts, and an appointment for those with family relationships who have claims or materials in personal status matters.

The evidence comes in nine chapters, including some innovative provisions in matters related to personal status that have not been previously applied in the courts, including: one-day claims or one-day court in matters of personal status, performance orders in the field of personal status and family relations, and orders on petitions in The field of personal status, restrictions on preventing the travel of the child in custody and permission for him to travel, alternative solutions for liquidating inheritance and resolving disputes related to it, family guidance by remote communication technology, the role of the judge in supervising mentors, the tasks of family guidance committees, the duties of the family counselor, forms of reconciliation agreements, and the model for the failure to reconcile with family guidance.

The guide also includes the provisions for seeing and communicating with the child under the technology of remote communication and the authority of the enforcement judge to amend the dates of visibility and the penalties that he can take, as well as the personal status certifications (certificates) issued by the court, whether in attendance or using remote communication technology, as well as requests related to personal status matters And items for each suit and required documents.

The new guide also includes tables that guide the judge in estimating expenditures in order to standardize the criteria for estimating alimony in order to ensure a decent living for the family and not overburden the person in charge of spending, and others that guide the judge to estimate the dates of the vision in a way that achieves family stability and is commensurate with the age of the child and the status of the seeker, in addition to models that guide them. The judge at the time of writing the verdict in order to prepare a unified version of the rulings in personal status cases





