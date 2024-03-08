His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed his pride in the career of the creative young man, Abdullah Issa Lutfi, and His Highness stressed that “in the Emirates and Dubai we believe in human potential and dreams.”

His Highness said in his account on the “X” platform: “I learned about the career of the creative young man, Abdullah Issa Lutfi, and I was happy to see his art at the forefront of the Emirati art scene. Abdullah is an autistic person with determination, and he is a hardworking and passionate artist. He worked to develop his talent and skills with perseverance and commitment, and through his art he was able to create A wonderful success story, and bringing Emirati culture to everyone. I am proud of his artistic career and achievements, which today constitute a source of inspiration for all of us. In the Emirates and Dubai, we believe in human potential and dreams, and by empowering him to achieve them, we create inspiring success stories every day.”

