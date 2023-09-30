His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that ideas remain just ideas unless they find pioneers who turn them into economic projects that serve society and compete globally. His Highness praised the brothers Khalifa Al-Badawi and Ahmed Al-Badawi for launching a unique tourism project “Go Gravity” in Hatta in 2018 with one activity, and it currently includes seven tourism activities. His Highness expressed his pride in Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badawi, who were able, with talent, knowledge and a lot of courage, to invent a new line in tourism. Tourism and industrial activities in the Emirates.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “Ideas remain just ideas unless they find pioneers who turn them into economic projects that serve society and compete globally. Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi were able to launch their unique tourism project “Go Gravity? In Hatta in 2018, they started by providing one tourist activity until today, in their sixth season, they have reached 7 specific activities, and they broke into the industrial sector by designing and manufacturing electric bicycles for mountain use for tourists. Today, the two young men were able to export these high-quality bicycles, designed and produced entirely in Hatta, to other countries in the world. I am proud of Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi, who were able, with talent, knowledge, and a lot of courage, to create a new line in tourism and industrial activities in the Emirates, and I hope that this project will achieve more successes locally and globally.” The two Emirati brothers succeeded in manufacturing a Jubaila electric bicycle made entirely by Emirati hands in the Hatta area of ​​Dubai, which received great popularity and demand locally and internationally. They also succeeded in establishing seven innovative, successful tourism projects that had a significant impact in supporting and revitalizing tourism in Hatta. The two citizen brothers, Ahmed and Khalifa Al-Baddawi, confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that their idea began with manufacturing a bicycle for their personal use to move around Hatta, but the product was very popular and the demand for it increased, as we made the bicycle rental service available for tourist use, and the project achieved great success.

He continued: “As the demand for the bike increased locally, we worked to manufacture it on a larger scale, until we contracted to export a shipment of it to other countries. Agreements were also concluded with local government agencies to obtain it, while we aim to bring the Emirati product to global markets during the coming period, as it is “It has high quality.” The Al-Badwawi brothers graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, specializing in Mechanics at the UAE University, which played a fundamental role in the design, innovation and manufacture of their bicycle, and their achievement of this remarkable success locally and regionally. According to Al-Badwawi, their most prominent tourism projects in the Hatta region, which have received great demand from the public, are the mountain scooter, mountain slide, gel ball, zorbing, and rover (for a four-wheel scooter), stressing that they are continuing to create and innovate new projects that will enhance and support tourism in Region. They stressed that the leadership’s support and the facilities they provided were the main reason for the success of their projects and their global reach with their Emirati-made products, extending their thanks and gratitude to the leadership for its unlimited support.