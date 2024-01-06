His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the precious trust he has placed in him in his new duties.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I thank Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the precious confidence they have placed in me in the new tasks, and we promise to redouble efforts to achieve the visions of our wise leadership in developing the financial sector.” economic, advancing sustainable development and achieving first positions for the United Arab Emirates at all levels. Our ambition is leadership and the journey continues.”