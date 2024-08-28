His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that women are partners of men, the heart of the family and the builders of the nation, and that empowering women means empowering society, and that arming them with awareness elevates their thinking, and their thinking elevates the generations they raise. I learned from His Highness that women are the makers of life, leaders and educators of generations, and society must support them in all their roles, and that women make the family and the family makes the nation.”



