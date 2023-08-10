His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, published a video clip via

His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, and His Highness commented on the clip, saying, “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that the strength of states is measured by the rule of law, in which we guarantee the achievement of security and safety, the prosperity of the economy and civilizational leadership. I learned from His Highness that with justice, states transcend

The principle of equality is achieved, and trust remains between the ruler and the ruled.