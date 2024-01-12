His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance: I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that the industry of tomorrow begins today, and that investing for future generations means keeping their prosperity in mind, and that what we achieve today is security and stability. Infrastructure and achievements are the legacy we leave to them. I learned from His Highness’s school not to make the future of our children dependent on world changes or economic fluctuations. I learned from His Highness that achieving economic security is a great achievement, but what is even greater is achieving economic sustainability, which guarantees us today’s success and tomorrow’s prosperity.