His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that he learned from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that respecting time It is the secret of excellence, and organizing it according to priorities is the work of successful people.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform: “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that respecting time is the secret of excellence, and that organizing it according to priorities is the work of successful people, and that investing it in work and diligence pays off, even after a while.”

His Highness added: “I learned from His Highness’s school that we all have one stock of watches, and we differ and are distinguished by what we do with these watches, because time is the wealth from which our achievements begin, through which we achieve our successes, and with which we create our civilizational leadership.”