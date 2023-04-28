His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that he learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that a true leader spreads positivity and leads with hope.

His Highness said in a “post” that His Highness posted yesterday on “Twitter”: “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that people do not look at your words as much as they look at your actions, and that a positive example is the best teacher for a person, and that a true leader spreads positivity and leads with hope, and masters the empowerment of others.” .

His Highness added: “I learned from His Highness’s school the importance of role models, which inspire society and make change. I learned that every leader is a role model, and that the inspiring build the world with their ideas, and move it with their actions.