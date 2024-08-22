His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed his belief and confidence in the ability of the UAE youth to achieve leadership in new economies.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform under the hashtag “#Youth_I_Am_Proud_Of”: “Hilal Lootah founded the company Lone Data to meet the market and individuals’ need for an application that organizes their financial affairs. He developed the application to suit the needs of financial institutions and was able to attract more than 10 financial institutions and digital banks in a short period. Financial technology is the future, and Hilal’s choice to work in this field is a challenge that he will one day take to achieve global successes in this sector. I have full faith and confidence in the capabilities of our youth to explore opportunities in new economies and achieve leadership in them.”