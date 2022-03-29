Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and within the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, honored the winners of the “Dubai International Award for Best Practices of Sustainable Development” in its twenty-fifth session, organized by Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the Office of Human Settlements (Habitat).

His Highness stressed that the award is an embodiment of the commitment of the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of Dubai towards sustainable development, and its keenness to improve the quality of life and protect the environment by enhancing means of international cooperation with various partners to reach innovative solutions and formulas that put people at the center of their priorities and take into account the best global standards and practices to preserve The environment.

His Highness explained that the UAE has developed an integrated set of policies and strategies aimed at creating an effective balance between urban and urban development and environmental standards, noting that the state has provided all means of support for sustainable systems in the areas of urban renewal, sustainable, innovative and smart buildings and urban food systems, through infrastructure planning and management. Urban in a sophisticated style.

His Highness added: We congratulate all the projects and winners of this award, and honor them today within the platform of the World Government Summit 2022 and in conjunction with the global event Expo 2020 Dubai, and in the presence of thought leaders and decision makers .. crowning the success of the award as a global platform for sharing development practices that support the quality of human life.

winning projects

The projects that won the Dubai International Award for Best Practices in Sustainable Development at its twenty-fifth session in the category of urban renewal and public spaces, included “Chulalongkorn University Centennial Garden Project – Thailand”, and in the category of sustainable and innovative buildings construction, “Water WISE buildings and industries in Singapore” Buildings and Industries” won in the Food Systems Sustainability category, the project “Reducing Fish Loss to Support Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership: Less Fish Loss Supporting Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership – Indonesia”, and in the Climate Change and Pollution Reduction category, the “Let’s” project won Green the Planet with Treedom – Italy, and in the Urban Infrastructure Planning and Management category, the “Arbgov (Urban Government) is a GIS-based Urban Government and Urban Planning Tool – India” won.

Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the UAE is keen to provide the requirements of a decent life and better livelihoods for citizens and society, in translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in improving people’s quality of life, finding innovative solutions to challenges, and discovering new opportunities to create a brighter future for future generations.