Today (Monday), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, honored Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health of the State of Qatar, with the Best Minister in the World Award in its seventh session, within Proceedings of the World Government Summit 2024.

He congratulated His Highness in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, the sister State of Qatar, with His Excellency Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari winning the Best Minister Award in the World..

His Highness said: “Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari’s winning of the Best Minister in the World award confirms the presence of world-class government administrative cadres in our region. Dr. Hanan is the first Arab person to win the Best Minister in the World award. I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the State of Qatar.” “This is a well-deserved achievement.”

Inspiring achievements

Among the most important achievements of the Qatari Minister of Public Health in the Social and Economic Impact Index, one of the award’s indicators, is the opening of a World Health Organization office in Qatar, to support the achievement of national health goals and contribute to regional and global public health work..

As for the Innovation Impact Index, the Minister led a major digital health initiative for children and adolescents, during which the “Genmove” application was designed. It is a new digital application to help increase physical activity and improve the health and quality of life for children and adolescents. This advanced gaming application employs motion tracking technology, in harmony with artificial intelligence technology, to provide an active video gaming experience for children from 8 to 15 years old, which includes different and appropriate skills. For children of all fitness levels.

In the Resilience and Future Readiness Index, one of the award’s indicators, the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar, led by the Qatari Minister, was able to achieve a distinguished response to the “Covid-19” pandemic. With the launch of the “16000” hotline for pandemic-related inquiries, this response has expanded to enable people to access clinical services and support. The government has also introduced several virtual services, including an urgent care helpline, telephone outpatient consultations, a mental health helpline, and established a medication delivery service to ensure patients can safely receive their prescriptions..

In the Good Governance and Integrity Index, the State of Qatar achieved a major achievement in 2022. It became the first country for all its municipalities to receive the “Healthy City” classification from the World Health Organization, which reflects Qatar’s commitment to promoting health and the quality of life of the community..

Celebrating exceptional role models

The Best Minister in the World Award, organized by the World Government Summit Foundation in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers Middle East, aims to celebrate ministers with exceptional achievements who represent the best leading global government models in developing the system of future opportunities and designing and implementing solutions. Innovative solutions to global challenges, supporting the building of sustainable societies.

The award reflects the goals of the World Government Summit, which are to highlight distinguished government models, with the aim of enhancing opportunities to exchange experiences and inspire government officials around the world. Every year, it presents government models that led successful projects, presented innovative government initiatives, and were able to achieve the desired results with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness, and moved government work in their countries to broad horizons of excellence..

In its seventh edition, the award celebrates the inspiring achievements made by ministers in facing challenges, by adopting digital solutions and advanced technology, to develop distinguished government services and national strategies that anticipate future challenges, and recognizes, through the World Government Summit platform, the exceptional efforts of ministers in governments around the world to promote excellence. In the government sector, implementing successful and scalable initiatives that contribute to social and economic advancement, and also celebrates the models they represent to inspire government officials in order to enhance innovation..

Precise standards

In its seventh session, the Best Minister in the World Award adopted several criteria, focusing on successful projects and initiatives that can be developed, that positively impact societies, and demonstrate excellence in government flexibility, readiness, innovation, and future foresight capabilities, in addition to a commitment to strengthening governance and transparency to improve the quality of government. The lives of individuals and communities.

The process of evaluating and selecting the winner of the Best Minister in the World Award was subject to a multi-dimensional nomination mechanism, which includes analysis at the macro and micro levels, to determine the ministers who made valuable contributions at the social and economic levels. The countries nominated for the award were chosen from a list of countries that occupy the first ranks in four global social indicators. Economically, they are: the Corruption Perceptions Index issued by Transparency International, the Global Governance Indicators, the Human Development Index, and the Happiness Index..

While the nominated ministers underwent a transparent and accurate evaluation process, where the progress of all ministers was verified, and then the initiatives and contributions of each minister were evaluated. The judging panel included high-level government officials in addition to leaders of the most important international companies. The committee adopted basic judging criteria, which were divided into: 40% for innovation and innovation, 25% for impact and comprehensiveness, 20% for continuity and feasibility, and 15% for presentation..

6 Ministers

It is noteworthy that, since the launch of the World’s Best Minister Award in 2016, the World Government Summit has witnessed the award being given to six ministers from four continents. The award was won at its sixth session by His Excellency Dr. David Mwenina Singeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education of the Republic of Sierra Leone, who is the first to hold the position of “Chief Innovation Officer” in Sierra Leone. The Minister succeeded in developing and implementing an emergency plan during the “Covid-19” pandemic, to provide psychological and educational support to more than a thousand students of determination, and to provide more than 6 thousand students in remote areas with technological tools that support distance learning. He also worked to launch the largest A fund of its kind in the world to support educational outcomes, to reach 134,000 students in 325 schools.

As for the fifth exceptional edition, which was dedicated to honoring leadership figures who have achieved distinguished achievements in the service of humanity, in the face of the difficult global challenges caused by the “Covid-19” pandemic, it was won by Her Excellency Azucena Arbelche, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uruguay, for her inspiring role in leading her country to confront… Challenges related to the pandemic, and enabling it to manage Uruguay’s economy to achieve recovery in 2021.

In the fourth edition of the award, which was organized in 2019, His Excellency Firouzuddin Firouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, won the award; In recognition of his success in supervising the initiative to vaccinate 9.5 million children against polio, establishing a health database, and successfully increasing the average age at birth by 7 years, reducing the mortality rate of children under five years of age by 44%, and decreasing the maternal mortality rate by 19%.%.

Her Excellency Seri Mulyani Andrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the Best Minister in the World Award in its third session in 2018, after she succeeded in alleviating poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap at the individual level, stimulating entrepreneurship and emerging projects, and increasing job opportunities. Which led to reducing her country's debt by half.

As for the second session of the award, Her Excellency Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, won it for her pivotal role in confronting the expanding spread of Ebola through a national strategy to protect Senegalese society from its devastating effects.

The first minister to win the award in its first session, which began in 2016, was His Excellency Greg Hunt, Minister of the Environment and Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment in Australia, and he was chosen for his distinguished efforts in the field of reducing carbon emissions in Australia, through a group of innovative national initiatives and programs..

It is noteworthy that honoring innovative initiatives that have contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals represents a fundamental focus within the objectives of the World Government Summit Foundation, which launched in 2016 the Best Minister in the World Award, with the aim of celebrating the best and most influential achievements in the societal and economic aspects of governments..