Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and within the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, honored the winners of the « Dubai International Award for Best Practices of Sustainable Development” in its 25th session, organized by Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the Office of Human Settlements “Habitat”.

His Highness stressed that the award is an embodiment of the commitment of the UAE and Dubai governments towards sustainable development and their keenness to improve the quality of life and protect the environment by strengthening international cooperation with various partners to reach innovative solutions and formulas that put people at the heart of their priorities and take into account the best international standards and practices to preserve the environment. His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the UAE has developed an integrated set of policies and strategies aimed at creating an effective balance between urban and urban development and environmental standards, indicating that the state has provided all means of support for sustainable systems in the areas of urban renewal and sustainable, innovative and smart buildings. and urban food systems by planning and managing urban infrastructure in a sophisticated manner.

His Highness added: “We congratulate all the projects and winners of this award, and honor them today within the platform of the World Government Summit 2022 and in conjunction with the global event (Expo 2020 Dubai), and in the presence of thought leaders and decision makers… The success of the award crowns a global platform for sharing development practices that support the quality of human life. ».

The projects that won the Dubai International Award for Best Practices for Sustainable Development at its 25th session in the category of urban renewal and public spaces, “Chulalongkorn University Centennial Garden Project – Thailand”, and in the category of sustainable and innovative buildings construction, the “Water WISE Buildings” project in Singapore and Industries” also won in the food systems sustainability category, the project “Reducing Fish Loss to Support Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership: Less Fish Loss Supporting Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership – Indonesia”, and in the Climate Change and Pollution Reduction category, the “Let’s Green the Planet” project. With Treedom – Italy, and in the Urban Infrastructure Planning and Management category, the project “Arbjoff (Urban Government) is a GIS-based Urban Government and Urban Planning Tool – India” won.

Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the UAE is keen to provide the requirements of a decent life and better livelihoods for citizens and society, noting that the Dubai International Award for Best Practices of Sustainable Development has received 8000 practices for selected best practices over 25 years, as well as direct exchanges between cities and communities. In improving living conditions, the number of applicants reached 2,950 from 148 countries. The practices were sorted and studied by an advisory jury consisting of 27 experts, technicians and scientific figures, which resulted in the selection of 10 distinguished practices that qualified for the final stage.

He added that the award went through various stages of development, through which it sought to create real participation from all human societies in the world, and adopted the concept of transferring the experiences and expertise of the award-winning practices to all societies, with the aim of benefiting from and applying them when the elements of their success are available.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the award attracted participation from most countries of the world during this session, which reflects the importance of the award and its quest to provide an open window to the world from which all countries can benefit, in exchanging expertise, knowledge and the best experiences.

• 2,950 participants from 148 countries received the 25th cycle of the award.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

• «The award embodies the commitment of the UAE and Dubai towards sustainable development, improving the quality of life and protecting the environment».

• «The UAE has developed policies and strategies aimed at creating an effective balance between urban and urban development and environmental standards».



