Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and within the activities of the World Government Summit 2022.. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, honored the winners of the “Prize” Dubai International for Best Practices for Sustainable Development” at its twenty-fifth session, organized by Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the Office of Human Settlements “Habitat”.

His Highness stressed that the award is an embodiment of the commitment of the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of Dubai towards sustainable development and its keenness to improve the quality of life and protect the environment by strengthening means of international cooperation with various partners to reach innovative solutions and formulas that put people at the center of their priorities and take into account the best international standards and practices to preserve the environment “.

His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, explained that the UAE has developed an integrated set of policies and strategies aimed at creating an effective balance between urban and urban development and environmental standards, noting that the state has provided all means of support for sustainable systems in the areas of urban renewal, sustainable, innovative and smart buildings and systems Urban food by planning and managing urban infrastructure in a sophisticated manner.

His Highness said, “We congratulate all the projects and winners of this award, and honoring them today within the platform of the World Government Summit 2022 and in conjunction with the global event Expo 2020 Dubai, and in the presence of thought leaders and decision makers .. crowning the success of the award as a global platform for sharing development practices that support the quality of human life.”

Winning projects.

The projects that won the Dubai International Award for Best Practices for Sustainable Development at its twenty-fifth session in the category of urban renewal and public spaces, included “Chulalongkorn University Centennial Garden Project – Thailand”, and in the category of sustainable and innovative buildings construction, “Water WISE buildings and industries in Singapore” Buildings and Industries” also won in the Food Systems Sustainability category, the project “Reducing Fish Loss to Support Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership: Less Fish Loss Supporting Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership – Indonesia”, and in the Climate Change and Pollution Reduction category, the “Let’s” project won Green the Planet with Treedom – Italy”, and in the Urban Infrastructure Planning and Management category, the “Arbjoff – Urban Government – GIS-based Urban Government and Urban Planning Tool – India” won.

The best living…

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Daoud Al Hajri, stressed that the UAE is keen to provide the requirements of a decent life and better livelihoods for citizens and society, in translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to improve people’s quality of life, find innovative solutions to challenges, and discover new opportunities to create a brighter future for future generations.

Al Hajri indicated that the Dubai International Award for Best Practices for Sustainable Development received 8,000 selected best practices over 25 years, as well as direct exchanges between cities and communities in improving living. In this session, the number of applicants reached 2,950 from 148 countries, and the practices were sorted and studied. By an advisory jury consisting of 27 experts, technicians and scientific figures, which resulted in the selection of ten distinguished practices that qualified for the final stage.

Eng. Daoud Al-Hajri added that the award went through different stages of development, through which it sought to create real participation from all human societies in the world, and adopted the concept of transferring the experiences and expertise of the winning practices of the award to all societies, with the aim of benefiting from and applying them when the elements of their success were available, and this would not have been achieved. Had it not been for the support and guidance that the award received from the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, who had the greatest impact in achieving the sustainability of work and the continuity of the prestigious position that the award reached in international forums and on the map of international awards.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the award attracted participation from most countries of the world during this session, which reflects the importance of the award and its quest to provide an open window to the world from which all countries can benefit, in exchanging expertise, knowledge and the best experiences.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai International Prize Cup “Barjeel” is currently displayed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, in the path of tourists visiting the United Nations building, enabling tens of thousands of visitors to view this award and learn about its objectives and those in charge of it, and today Dubai celebrates the coronation of a new group Among the successful and distinguished practices in different fields, varying in goals and fields.

Chulalongkorn University Centenary Garden.

The winner in the Urban Renewal and Public Spaces category, Chulalongkorn University Centennial Garden Project – from Thailand, which focuses on the idea and application of low-lying land to a public park, was named Chulalongkorn Centennial Park and is the first significant part of Bangkok’s green infrastructure to mitigate environmental challenges and reduce risks Urban flooding, by harnessing the force of gravity, as the park is able to collect and treat water runoff, and is an example of various landscape solutions to reduce urban flooding.

A project for buildings and industries using water with artificial intelligence.

The Water WISE Buildings and Industries project in Singapore, a technology-based project developed by ECOSOFTT to reduce fresh water consumption in commercial buildings, factories, homes and towns, and make maximum use of all available water sources, won in the category of sustainable and innovative buildings construction. Including rain water, pipe water, surface water and sewage water, this greatly reduces losses in the water system, this innovative solution is applicable in advanced urban areas by reducing the load on municipal systems and at the same time, it is a viable option for off-grid areas in developing countries.

Reducing fish losses to support better nutrition through innovative partnership.

In the food systems sustainability category, the project to reduce fish loss to support better nutrition through innovative partnership: Less Fish Loss Supporting Better Nutrition through Innovative Partnership – Indonesia, where the project supports the partnership between private companies and the government, to expand the distribution and use of innovations that reduce food loss and use energy, increases access to food markets, and creates economic benefits. The project relies on mentoring and training of entrepreneurs to increase the supply of fish-based food products and encourage innovation.

– “Let’s Green the Planet” platform.

The winner in the category of Climate Change and Pollution Reduction was the project “Let’s Green the Planet with Treedom – From Italy” which is the only platform that allows tree planting and follow-up online and directly funds farmers around the world thanks to its web platform (ww.treedom.net) . Where the platform provides direct financing service to farmer cooperatives, who then plant trees, manage their care and benefit from tree planting, which achieves additional income or food security thanks to tree products. Keep it or give it away by default. Thanks to these features, Treedom attracts people and at the same time, is a great communication and marketing tool for businesses. Currently, more than 400,000 users and 2,000 companies participate. Since 2010, more than 1 million trees have been planted in 16 countries with 66,202 growers and absorb 340,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Arbgov, “Urban Government”

Also a winner in the Urban Infrastructure Planning and Management category, the Arbjoff (Urban Government) project is a GIS-based urban government and planning tool – from India, Arbjoff (Urban Government) is a GIS-based volunteer information platform that supports effective local planning and city planning. community decision-making and the provision of targeted services. The project supports the integration of provided community information with city data to obtain a spatial and comprehensive view of city infrastructure using the spatial capabilities of mapping software, custom algorithms and smart technology. in 9 cities in India, initially focusing on the Watsan sector, to achieve sanitation targets under the Clean India Mission.

A global platform for creating the future.

The World Government Summit constitutes an inclusive platform for more than 30 global organizations. In its exceptional edition this year, it will host more than 4,000 participants from senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments in more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.

Since its launch in 2013, the summit has focused on anticipating future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and foreseeing future governments.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

