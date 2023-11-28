His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that Gulf cities enjoy the world’s confidence again.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform, after announcing the voting results: “We congratulate King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Riyadh’s victory in hosting Expo 2030. Gulf cities gain the world’s confidence again by hosting this global event, and we wish the Kingdom all the best.” In its organization.