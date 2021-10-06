Today, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance chaired the meeting of the General Budget Committee of the Union. During which the general budget for the years 2022-2026 cycle, and we were briefed on the financial situation for the current year, which reflects the recovery and recovery of the national economy. His Highness added in the tweet that financial planning is a governmental priority and a basis for development and a guarantee for achieving leadership.





