His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, we congratulate the leadership and people of Qatar on its National Day. We are united with Qatar. An eternal brotherhood deep within our Gulf, rooted in the unity of our hopes and aspirations, and ambitious as big as our dreams, starting from the authenticity of a common past and visions of a coming future.
His Highness added, “Every year, Qatar boasts of security, safety, pride and prosperity.”
