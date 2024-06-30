His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that Dubai today, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, patronized him. God, it has become a comprehensive and integrated economic model that has the necessary flexibility to ensure the continuity and sustainability of its growth, and is characterized by clear objectives and objectives, which makes the city a global destination for pioneering investment opportunities, and qualifies it to achieve the goals of its ambitious economic agenda, to be among the top three economic cities in the world by the year 2033.

His Highness stressed the importance of enhancing Dubai’s position as a destination for global investments, in conjunction with the Dubai Executive Council’s adoption of the comprehensive programme for developing foreign direct investment.

His Highness said: “We are strengthening the foreign direct investment development program by allocating incentives worth 25 billion dirhams over 10 years, to support attracting 650 billion dirhams in investments, in a way that supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

His Highness added: “Dubai is an integrated and unique economic model that adopts the latest capabilities and tools to enhance the efficiency of decision-making, design data-based economic policies, and create promising future opportunities in various fields. It also attracts the most efficient talents and global direct investments.”

His Highness continued: “In the context of the comprehensive economic and development model, Dubai continues to strengthen its leadership in urban planning, raise the efficiency of sustainable mobility, facilitate the movement and smooth movement of individuals through flexible, sustainable systems, and make Dubai a global leader in this field as a preferred destination for living and working.”

His Highness stated that “the success of every economic model always stems from building and empowering the individual, as it is the focus and goal of development.”

He said: “Dubai is a global city and an international commercial center that has been vibrant with vitality, diversity, harmony and coexistence for decades, thanks to the universal humanitarian principles that have raised its competitiveness. At the same time, it maintains its basic values ​​and national identity due to its model based on investing in people and developing the individual capabilities and initiatives of every citizen.” “To achieve the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, and build happy, cohesive, tolerant families that are proud of their values ​​and identity.”

This came during the Executive Council meeting, which was held remotely under the chairmanship of His Highness, and with the participation of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council. .

Yesterday, His Highness published a tweet on his official page on the “X” platform, in which he said: “With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the follow-up and directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, we in the Executive Council have approved the (Foreign Direct Investment Development) program, which aims to attract AED 650 billion in foreign direct investment flows to the emirate until 2033, with incentives of up to AED 25 billion over 10 years to enhance Dubai’s ambitious plans.”

His Highness continued, saying: “We also adopted the economic model for the Emirate of Dubai through an economic database containing more than 3,000 indicators to measure overall economic performance indicators and key sectors to enhance consumer and investor confidence, and we adopted the framework plan for the vicinity of metro stations to enhance sustainability and quality of life in Dubai. We also adopted the “Platform Localization” program to double the number of citizens working in mosques and qualify them, and we launched the “Gras of Good” program to qualify and empower citizen content creators and consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and national identity.”

His Highness said in his tweet: “By achieving the ambitious targets of Dubai’s economic agenda and its social agenda, Dubai will become the most important global destination for investment opportunities and the happiest city on earth.”

The Executive Council approved the “Foreign Direct Investment Development” program in Dubai, which aims to attract 650 billion dirhams in foreign direct investment flows until 2033 within the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and allocate an incentive budget of up to 25 billion UAE dirhams over 10 years to enhance plans for… Ambitious Dubai.

The programme seeks to attract new international companies and support the expansion of existing international companies in Dubai in line with Dubai’s ambition to be among the top three economic cities in the world.

The programme highlights Dubai’s unique advantages, such as its logistical capabilities, talent attraction, and strategic location, enhancing its competitiveness as a global business hub. It also promotes the growth and diversification of Dubai’s economy and enables companies seeking to expand their presence, as well as new companies in the emirate, to benefit from the incentive programme, based on the nature and size of investments and their alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda.

The Council also approved the “Economic Model for the Emirate of Dubai,” which provides an integrated model and interactive information panels that support the preparation of reports to evaluate the impact of policies and monitor economic development trends, to enable decision makers to make sound, data-based decisions.

The project is based on three main units: the first is an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators, including macroeconomic data and data on economic sectors in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to relevant global classifications and indicators. The second is the “Dubai Economic Model”, which aims to measure and predict economic performance indicators, and evaluate or simulate the impact of local and global policies on Dubai’s economy. The third is “Economic Reporting Tools” and “Interactive Dashboards”, which will be used to monitor Dubai’s economic performance and trends and support decision-makers in making informed decisions.

These tools will allow those in positions of responsibility to evaluate the impact of macroeconomic policies, measure their performance indicators and the performance of key sectors, in addition to enhancing levels of transparency among concerned parties, determining the priority of issuing policies, and increasing consumer and investor confidence.

The model, which is managed by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, is based on studying scenarios of economic performance indicators, while the Dubai Digital Authority is designing a roadmap to activate the model by simplifying and automating data management procedures, and accelerating the pace of its classification according to specific packages, in conjunction with the use of artificial intelligence tools in Enhancing the potential of the emirate’s economic model.

The Executive Council also approved the framework plan for developing the areas around metro stations, in order to enrich their economic opportunities, enhance integration between public transportation means, and raise the efficiency and flexibility of sustainable transportation.

The plan provides incentives to developers of the areas surrounding the metro stations, with the aim of increasing the efficiency of utilizing the lands around the metro stations, providing services, achieving the twenty-minute city system in smooth transportation options, increasing the number of metro users and sustainable transportation, and enhancing sustainability and quality of life in Dubai.

The main objectives of the development plan in the vicinity of Dubai Metro stations include enhancing integration between means of transportation, increasing the percentage of sustainable mobility to 45%, increasing the reduction of carbon emissions to 16 tons per capita, in addition to improving the quality of public spaces to encourage pedestrian movement and flexible mobility, support quality of life, and increase Percentage of shaded areas.

The objectives of the framework plan also include increasing the population numbers around the stations, enhancing the diversity of residential, commercial, office and service spaces surrounding the metro, attracting the groups most dependent on it, and increasing the proportion of economic spaces.

The scope of implementation of the development plan around the metro stations will expand from the current 64 stations on an area of ​​84 square kilometers, to 96 stations on an area of ​​140 square kilometers by 2030, reaching 140 stations on an area of ​​228 square kilometers by 2040.

The Executive Council also approved the “Pulpit Saudization” program as part of the Saudization programs adopted by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, as the program aims to double the number of citizens working in mosques, and to empower them with the skills and qualifications necessary to fill these jobs.

The program contributes to meeting the needs of the emirate’s mosques through a flexible assignment management system for citizens, in addition to providing the opportunity for qualified citizens from the community to participate in establishing the ritual of prayer and the call to prayer and performing the Friday sermon in Dubai’s mosques. The program provides interested citizens with training, in addition to opportunities to sponsor and qualify students for study seats for the purposes of permanent appointment, where members are comprehensively evaluated before and until graduation to begin the appointment procedures. The program supports the goals and priorities of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, especially building the happiest, most interconnected and tolerant families that adhere to values ​​and identity, in addition to its contribution to ensuring family and social stability for Emiratis, empowering individuals and raising their productivity and economic contributions in order to achieve their self-sufficiency and financial independence. The Executive Council approved the “Grass of Good” program, through which content makers will be qualified and empowered, and partnerships will be established with influential young citizens to contribute to society in consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, harmony, cohesion and moderation, and strengthening national identity, in addition to supporting education programs in schools and universities, and supporting campaigns. Digital awareness, as well as launching interactive initiatives aimed at enhancing community awareness. The program seeks to support the achievement of the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, foremost of which is providing the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment, by enhancing awareness of correct societal values ​​among young people, and establishing various means of preventing negative phenomena and intrusive thoughts and dealing with them in a balanced way by adhering to the values ​​that elevate them. Humanitarian principles protect society, relying primarily on its youth in order to build families that are the happiest, most interconnected, tolerant and adherent to their identity.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

. The success of every economic model always stems from building and empowering the individual, as it is the focus and goal of development.

. We link economic growth and social prosperity to continuing to launch integrated initiatives that enhance the impact of economic development on all segments of society.

. Dubai is a global city and an international commercial center that has been vibrant, diverse, harmonious and coexistent for decades, thanks to the universal humanitarian principles that have raised its competitiveness.

Good seedlings

The mechanism for implementing the “Gras Al Khair” program is divided into four steps:

. Qualifying content creators from active citizens at the social level.

Partnering with young influencers to promote national values ​​and identity.

. Strengthening education programs in schools and universities and digital awareness campaigns.

. Launching interactive initiatives to enhance community awareness of correct balanced values.

5 goals

The Dubai Economic Model will enable decision makers to achieve five main goals:

. Assessing the impact of macroeconomic policies.

. Measuring macroeconomic performance indicators and key sectors.

. Enhancing transparency levels and increasing consumer and investor confidence.

. Determine policy development priorities.

. Benefit from 3,000 graphical and performance indicators to follow development trends.

Localization of the platform

Desired effects of the platform localization program:

Doubling the number of citizens working in Dubai mosques.

Meeting the needs of the emirate’s mosques through a flexible assignment management system for citizens.

. Providing the opportunity for qualified citizens to participate in performing the ritual of prayer, the call to prayer, and performing the Friday sermon in mosques.

Development plan

The objectives of the development plan for areas around Dubai Metro stations are distributed as follows:

. Ensuring efficient use of land around metro stations.

. Providing services and realizing the twenty-minute city system.

. Increase the number of metro users and sustainable transportation.

. Promoting sustainability and quality of life in Dubai.

Programs and plans

During the meeting, the Executive Council approved:

. Foreign Direct Investment Development Program.

. The economic model of the Emirate of Dubai.

. Framework plan for the perimeter of the metro stations.

. Al-Minbar Localization Program and “Gharas Al-Khair” Program.

. We preserve our core values ​​and national identity by investing in people and developing their capabilities.

