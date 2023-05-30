His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that Dubai places the development of its health sector at the forefront of the priorities that surround it with all attention and care, while working to support this vital sector by expanding the establishment and consolidation of strategic partnerships. With the largest and most important providers of medical and therapeutic services, which enhances its position as a leading destination in the world in this field.

This came during His Highness’s reception, yesterday, Dr. Martin Cooper, CEO of the British Moorfields Eye Hospital, at the court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, where the meeting dealt with Dubai’s continuous efforts to develop its infrastructure that serves various sectors, including the health sector, and the creation of Dubai. An environment that attracts foreign investments in this field, which confirms its possession of an integrated and sustainable health system that adheres to the highest international standards.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet yesterday on his official account on Twitter: “Dubai today, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has become a world-leading destination for distinguished medical services, and the development of its health sector is one of our top priorities. To preserve the quality of life and happiness of its people.

His Highness added: “In this regard, I met with Dr. Martin Cooper, CEO of Moorfields British Hospital, and we discussed the hospital’s programs and its partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.. We thank their fruitful efforts in providing health services and training and qualifying medical personnel in Dubai.”

The discussion touched on the advanced model established by Dubai for the fruitful partnership between the government and private sectors in various sectors, the most important of which is the health care sector, and the success of this model in attracting the largest international names in the same field, in light of the great attention that Dubai attaches to the health of community members, which it considers one of the most important. pillars of comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting also dealt with Dubai’s growing attractiveness to highly qualified and professionally skilled medical cadres from around the world, with the supportive and stimulating environment it provides for creativity and innovation, and encourages excellence and growth.

During the meeting, the overall services of Moorfields Hospital, which is one of the oldest British hospitals, and one of the largest and most important hospitals specialized in ophthalmology and research in the world, were reviewed, as well as the hospital’s activity in the UAE, where Moorfields’ headquarters is in Dubai Healthcare City. Which was opened in the year 2007, the first branch of the ancient hospital outside Britain.

The two sides reviewed the partnership signed between the hospital and the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which aims to integrate academic education, scientific research and clinical training in a way that expands the horizons of the educational experience for university students, and contributes to ensuring the highest levels of quality education and training in the field of ophthalmology at the university, as it is an essential part of the curriculum of the College of Medicine. .

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of the Health Authority in Dubai, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, the Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation and the Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif, and the Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Marwan Mulla.

