His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, visited the Majlis of Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

His Highness exchanged with the attendees congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to the Almighty God to return these blessed days to the UAE, its wise leadership and its honorable people with Yemen, goodness and blessings, and to perpetuate for our dear country the causes of progress and prosperity and for its people the bonds of affection and compassion and to always make it a symbol of goodness and giving. .

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I was pleased to visit Brother Hisham Al-Qasim’s council in the presence of a number of notables, officials and members of society, and we exchanged congratulations with the attendees on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.”

His Highness added: “Dubai is more beautiful during the month of goodness, and there is good communication, rapprochement, and social visits, so that our society maintains its cohesion and good customs.”

The Council was attended, in addition to His Highness, by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance. And coexistence, His Highness Sheikh Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of the country’s notables, ministers, senior officials and businessmen.