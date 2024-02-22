His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met yesterday with the President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, Raj Subramaniam, and the President and CEO of Aviation and International Affairs at FedEx, Richard Smith. .

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the company’s officials on the opening of the new center for “FedEx Express” express transportation, affiliated with the international company “FedEx Corporation”, at the “Dubai World Central” airport in “Dubai South”, with a long-term investment. With a value of about 1.3 billion dirhams, His Highness stressed Dubai’s keenness to strengthen ties of cooperation and partnership with various business sectors, the most important of which is the logistics services sector, which is one of the most important sectors in which Dubai has distinguished itself with its growing position as a pivotal center for the global trade movement.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “I met today, Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, and Richard Smith, President and CEO of Aviation and International Affairs at FedEx, and we discussed with them the future of the partnership between Dubai and Dubai. And the leading global company in the field of express transportation. We also reviewed the existing opportunities in the opening of the new center for FedEx Express at Dubai World Central Airport, with a long-term investment worth about 1.3 billion dirhams.”

His Highness added: “Our economic aspirations are great, and our focus on developing the logistics sector with leading international companies in this field will contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by doubling the size of Dubai’s economy and making it one of the three largest economic cities in the world.”

FedEx's new center in Dubai serves the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa, where about 45% of the world's population lives, and forms an important part of its global air network that connects 220 countries and territories.

The meeting discussed the great economic aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, which were summarized in its “D33” economic agenda, and the strategic goals it aims to achieve, most notably doubling the size of Dubai’s economy and making it one of the three largest economic cities in the world, and the important contribution of the logistics sector in achieving Economic agenda targets during the next 10 years.

The discussion also addressed the great interest that Dubai attaches to encouraging innovation as a pillar of enhancing its competitive capabilities on a sustainable basis, and what Dubai is working on to provide the best environments that support various economic sectors for growth and prosperity, and to help its partners from major international institutions and companies, as well as entrepreneurs, to achieve their ambitions. And support their future business plans, based on an environment that provides all the elements stimulating development and growth, including logistical services, which Dubai has become one of the most distinguished cities in the world in providing, in partnership with major international companies specialized in this field.

During the meeting, FedEx officials expressed the company's commitment to expanding its business in the region, starting from its base in Dubai, pointing out that the company is keen to strengthen its partnership with the UAE and Dubai, which dates back to 1989, with FedEx opening its first center in Dubai. To serve its customers in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa, while taking advantage of the city’s strategic location and strong infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, and CEO of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Khalifa Al Zaffin.

It is noteworthy that FedEx Corporation's annual revenues are estimated at approximately $88 billion, as the company provides its corporate and individual customers with a wide range of transportation, e-commerce, and business services, through a huge team of more than 500,000 employees around the world.