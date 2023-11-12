His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that Dubai does not forget its loyal people, who contributed to its growth and renaissance, praising Kamal Hamzah’s efforts and sincerity, and stressing that he harnessed his expertise to complete many infrastructure projects. in Dubai.

Yesterday, His Highness said, through his official account in “X”: “Kamal Hamza is one of the leaders of the first generation who worked to implement the vision of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him. He contributed to the establishment of Dubai Municipality, and worked as its general director for 24 years.” ».

His Highness added, noting Kamal Hamzah’s efforts: “He harnessed his expertise to complete many infrastructure and urban projects, thereby contributing to the establishment of modern Dubai.”

He continued: “Today, we remember Kamal Hamzah’s efforts and sincerity, and we thank his dedication to building the renaissance of Dubai, because Dubai does not forget the loyal ones.”

It is noteworthy that Engineer Kamal Hamza was appointed Director General of Dubai Municipality from 1961 until 1985.