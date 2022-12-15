His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a new international report on the best and most attractive international tourist city destinations in 2022, which puts Dubai in second place. globally in this indicator, and the first in the world in terms of the number of tourists, with 12 million tourist trips in 2022. Dubai can only compete with itself.



A new international report on the best and most attractive global tourist city destinations in 2022 ranks Dubai second in the world in this indicator, and first in the world in terms of the number of tourists with 12 million tourist trips in 2022. Dubai can only compete with itself. https://t.co/JrBbyvW8E0 – Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@Maktoum Mohammed) December 15, 2022