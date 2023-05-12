His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met today (Friday) Ms. Julie Sweet, President and Global CEO of Accenture, the largest international company specialized in consulting, professional and technical services.

During the meeting, which took place in the Dubai International Financial Center, the company’s global plans and aspirations for the future of its business in the region were reviewed, as well as prospects for cooperation between the company, the UAE and Dubai, and opportunities to enhance it in light of the comprehensive development renaissance it is witnessing, huge qualitative projects, and the economic goals it adopts. Major challenges for the next stage, and how to take advantage of the strong economic growth opportunities in the emirate and within the various major sectors, by which it strengthens its position as a major business center in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed affirmed Dubai’s keenness to strengthen its partnerships with the global business community, through continuous work to develop its policies that stimulate growth, its globally competitive infrastructure and its professional services that are compatible with the highest standards, to be the ideal partner for international companies seeking access to emerging markets and opportunities in the region. .

The meeting touched on discussing the great aspirations of Dubai in the next phase, which are embodied in the goals of its economic agenda (D33) for the next ten years, which focus in an important aspect on closer cooperation with the private sector and the global investment community, which it sees as a strategic partner in its quest to be one of the three most important Economic cities around the world, and a positive contributor to building a new global economic future, and the accompanying efforts aimed at creating more frameworks for cooperation with international business institutions to activate broader possibilities for joint growth and open new paths for investment and innovation.

For her part, President and CEO of Accenture, Julie Sweet, expressed her pride in the ties of cooperation that she had long held in the UAE and Dubai. Dubai follows suit and made it one of the most prominent development models in the world, stressing Accenture’s keenness to discover new horizons for expanding the partnership between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of the “Tecom” Group, His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Center Authority, and Jean-Marc Olignier, CEO for Accenture in Europe.

Accenture is one of the largest international companies specialized in business consulting, data and analytics, digital transformation, information technology, cybersecurity, software development, process improvement, technical innovation, and others. It has a huge team of 738,000 employees distributed around the world to serve more than 9,000 customers in about 120 countries, and its revenues at the end of the fiscal year ending in August 2022 reached $61.6 billion.

It is noteworthy that the cooperation relations between Dubai and Accenture International date back to 2001, the year in which the company opened its first offices in Dubai. In 2017, in cooperation with the Dubai International Financial Center, the financial technology accelerator program was launched from the Center’s “Fintech Hive”, and cooperation relations continued on many occasions, the most important of which was “Expo 2020 Dubai”, where Accenture was chosen as the official partner for digital services and systems integration. for the event