His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on its 52nd National Day.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “52 years of glory, authenticity and development for the sister Kingdom of Bahrain. Destiny brings us together with the Kingdom and ambition unites us, and we strive for a prosperous future for our countries and peoples. On its National Day, we pray to God to perpetuate the pride and prosperity of Bahrain and the unity of its people and leadership.”