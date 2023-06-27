His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the rulers and people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic peoples on Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: The Day of Arafah is a great day for Muslims, in which pilgrims from all races and countries gather with their prayers and aspirations in the purest parts of the earth. And the Islamic Eid Al-Adha, asking God Almighty to make this feast an opportunity to build bridges of communication and charity and spread feelings of joy, and to spread his blessings and bounties to the world. Eid Mubarak and Happy New Year.”