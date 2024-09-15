His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday is an occasion to recall the life of the greatest human being who established the values ​​of mercy, tolerance and justice in Islamic civilization.

His Highness said today, via his official account on “X”: “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet, we recall the biography of the greatest of mankind, our Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, who established the values ​​of mercy, tolerance and justice in Islamic civilization.”

His Highness added: “We celebrate these values ​​by promoting them in our culture and lifestyle. We also congratulate the Arab and Islamic nations on this anniversary, asking God Almighty to spread peace and goodness in our countries and protect our peoples.”