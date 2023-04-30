Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, yesterday attended the reception hosted by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Al Saleh on the occasion of the wedding of his son Salem to the daughter of Abdul Hakim bin Obaid Al Budoor. In the Khawaneej Council in Dubai, His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, growth and prosperity in the UAE.