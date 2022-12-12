His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, attended this evening, Monday, the wedding of Ahmed bin Sulayem Al Ketbi to the daughter of Mohammed Saeed bin Touq Al Marri.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, growth and prosperity in the UAE.