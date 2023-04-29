His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (21) of 2023, appointing His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, and appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as the second deputy ruler of the emirate, provided that each of them exercises the powers entrusted to him by His Highness the Ruler.

Decree No. (5) of 2008 shall be repealed, and the new decree shall be enforced from the date of its issuance.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed his happiness with the precious trust placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said in a post he posted yesterday on his Twitter account: “I thank the precious trust that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestowed on me.. I will work according to the vision and approach of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and we will continue Giving, so that Dubai remains the maker of the future, and the best city on earth, and to achieve the happiness and well-being of its people.

Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, on his appointment as First Deputy, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, on his appointment as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said in a post he posted yesterday on Twitter: “I congratulate Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed for appointing him as First Deputy, and for Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for appointing him as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. I congratulate them on the precious trust of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wishing them success in serving the nation and the wise leadership.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

