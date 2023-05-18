His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Judicial Council in the Emirate of Dubai, has adopted the system of direct reports for members of the judiciary.

His Highness also adopted, during his presidency of the council meeting in the court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, as part of his periodic follow-up of the affairs of the judicial authority and its members in the emirate, and standing on developments in its work and strategic plans, standards for the promotion of non-citizen members of the judicial authority that aim to measure the efficiency of members of the judicial authority to occupy The highest positions in the ranks of members of the judiciary.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the meeting of the Judicial Council in Dubai, launched the annual report on the work of the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai for the year 2022, which documents its initiatives and activities, and the results of its performance indicators and development plans for the past year.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We are continuing to improve the legislative and judicial environment in Dubai, to achieve completed justice accurately, quickly and easily, in order to reach a judicial system that provides a global model to follow in achieving justice and preserving the rights of members of society.”

His Highness affirmed that the performance indicators shown by the annual report on the work of the judicial authority, and the development witnessed by the judicial authority system, reflect the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in building a judicial system that supports the stability of society and strengthens Dubai World Leadership.

And His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to follow up the implementation of development plans, and to benefit from the digital infrastructure to facilitate the completion of business, which is reflected in the efficiency of the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Vice-President of the Judicial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, the Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al-Mansoori, the Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, and members of the Dubai Judicial Council, approved a reporting system. The immediate superiors of members of the judiciary, a system that aims to measure the performance of members of the judiciary in terms of administrative and developmental capabilities and competencies and other professional issues.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also adopted during the meeting the criteria for promoting non-citizen members of the judiciary, which aim to measure the competence of members of the judiciary to occupy the highest positions in the job ladder for members of the judiciary. The first phase of which was previously adopted in 2022, which included amending the provisions for promotions of citizens members of the judiciary.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussed a number of requests from members of the judiciary.

He praised the members of the teams preparing the training and qualification plan for members of the judiciary, praising their efforts in analyzing the requirements of the plan and producing it in a manner that is in the interest of developing the competence and performance of members of the judiciary.

The annual report on the work of the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai for the year 2022 shed light on the most important projects completed in the past year, including the establishment of the Special Inheritance Court, which represents an important shift in the field of judicial work in inheritance cases through facilitated procedures that balance between the requirements of completed justice and the privacy of this. The type of lawsuits and the need for speedy adjudication.

The projects also included the development of the Judicial Inspection Authority, by restructuring it, issuing its organizational regulations, amending its affiliation and providing it with a sufficient number of qualified judicial inspectors, in addition to reorganizing the provisions and requirements for the promotion of members of the judicial authority, through a system that guarantees the development of the capabilities of members of the judicial authority and the development of their competence.

The Secretary-General of the Judicial Council, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, said that the launch of the annual report for this year was different in that it included the work of all the judicial authorities and their supporters in one comprehensive report, as the report included the work of the Judicial Council, Dubai Courts, the Public Prosecution, and Judicial inspection, in addition to the work of the Dubai Judicial Institute and the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council, in a gesture that reflects comprehensiveness and integration in the work of the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that «the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Judicial Council, to focus on the integration of the work of the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai, highlighted a growth in the activities of the judicial authority authorities, and the synergy of their work and governance of their procedures in the interest of developing the judicial authority system in The emirate as the guardian of the rights and freedoms of members of society.

The year 2022 witnessed the completion of a set of technical projects, as the work of the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution was automated, the project for the digital track of the criminal case, the smart arrest and search warrant project, and the remote investigation and litigation project were completed.

The year 2022 witnessed the issuance of 51 regulatory legislation for the affairs of the judiciary and its work. During the same year, the Judicial Council issued 42 decisions regarding initiatives and requests related to the work of the judiciary and the affairs of its members.

Within the framework of developmental studies, the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council has completed 63 studies, between developmental studies and others related to requests and topics presented to it by the relevant authorities.

In 2022, 63 new members of the judiciary were appointed, bringing the total number of members of the judiciary by the end of the year to 349, with a localization rate of about 60%.

The data of the Dubai Courts also showed that the value of settlements in lawsuits and requests submitted to them amounted to about six and a half billion dirhams at the end of 2022, between settlements in civil, commercial and real estate cases, and personal status and inheritance cases, while the value of sales proceeds in the public auction amounted to about two billion dirhams. .

In terms of completing lawsuits, the statistics showed that the number of non-criminal lawsuits completed before the Court of Cassation increased from 2,695 in 2020 to 3,588 by the end of 2022, and this number rose before the courts of appeal from 11,394 in 2020 to 14,887 in 2022. As for criminal cases, the number of criminal cases completed before the three levels of litigation reached 41,727 cases.

The year 2022 showed an improvement in the time for completing cases before the courts of first instance and appeal, as the period for completing cases decreased from the date of their registration before the courts of first instance from 109 days in 2020 to 96 days in 2022, and this period decreased from 158 days to 136 days before the courts. appeal.

The statistics showed that the number of closed execution files by the end of 2022 amounted to 50,743 files, and the amounts paid in the execution of executive bonds amounted to six billion and 202 million and 226 thousand and 380 dirhams.

In terms of the role of the Public Prosecution in intervening in non-criminal cases, the number of cases by the end of last year reached 901, compared to 775 in 2020, which reflects a growth in the role of the Public Prosecution in non-criminal cases.

The year 2022 highlighted a development in the oversight role of the judicial inspection body, as the number of judicial inspection reports prepared by the body by the end of the year reached 209 reports, some of which are related to the affairs of the judiciary in general, and some of them are related to members of the judiciary.

In the field of digital transformation, last year witnessed the publication of 461,659 judicial rulings from Dubai courts, 344,329 remote sessions were held, 9,983 investigations were conducted via visual communication, 25,058 smart penal orders were issued, and 1,685 smart guarantees were issued. And 9,451 smart arrest and search warrants, and 702 thousand and 551 smart requests were completed with Dubai Courts.

It is noteworthy that the Judicial Council in Dubai aims to consolidate the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law, and to contribute to achieving sustainable development in the emirate, by providing a fair and impartial, developed and effective judiciary. It also aims to implement the emirate’s vision and strategic objectives related to developing the justice sector and ensuring the independence of the judiciary And developing it, in addition to consolidating the values, ideals and ethics of judicial work, and ensuring the dignity, integrity and efficiency of members of the judiciary.

