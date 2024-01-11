His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Judicial Council in the Emirate of Dubai, chaired the Council meeting, which was held at the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, as part of His Highness’s keenness to periodically follow up on the affairs of the judicial authority. And its members in the emirate.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to judicial work in Dubai were discussed. During the meeting, His Highness approved the decisions to appoint 10 national judges in the Dubai Courts, and to enroll 20 national cadres in the training course of the Dubai Judicial Institute in preparation for their appointment as assistant prosecutors in the Public Prosecution. His Highness stressed the importance of Working to provide the judiciary with Emirati legal competencies, especially young people, and qualify them and enable them to excel in this field, which is considered one of the most important pillars of the renaissance and stability of society. In addition, during the meeting, His Highness discussed with the members of the Council a set of initiatives aimed at developing the judicial work system in the emirate, where His Highness took a set of decisions, regarding what was presented by members of the judiciary. On the sidelines of the Dubai Judicial Council meeting, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the judicial inspectors at the Judicial Inspection Service whose term of office had ended, and His Highness praised their efforts and the contributions they made during their period of work at the Judicial Inspection Service, wishing them continued success.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

• Providing the judiciary with distinguished Emirati legal competencies.