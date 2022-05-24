His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, Maitha Matar Al Tayer.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased during his visit to the family’s home in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed to the sons of the deceased, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, and the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and Abdul Hakim Mohammed Al Tayer, their sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to bless her with His mercy and His mercy and to inspire her family and relatives Beautiful patience and solace.



