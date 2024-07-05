His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered their condolences on the death of Zamzam Saleh Musabah, widow of the late Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, during their visit to the mourning tent at the family home in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.