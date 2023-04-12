Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today (Tuesday), offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing. Almighty Maryam Khalfan Khalifa, the mother of Issa Kazem, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, during their visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed to the children of the deceased and her family their sincere condolences and sympathy for their great affliction, praying to God Almighty to cover her with the abundance of His mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with beautiful patience and good condolences.