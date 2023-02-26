His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission today “is the story of the impossible that we tell the world about a people who set off with increased ambition from the desert to embrace space.”

And His Highness added in a post on Twitter: A new dream is being realized for the UAE, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Sultan Al Neyadi embarks on the International Space Station on the longest mission of an Arab astronaut, and with him our ambitions to build the future of humanity grow.