His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the UAE is keen to expand the frameworks of partnership and cooperation with various regional and international bodies, in order to ensure the building of a diversified and sustainable economy that stimulates all its sectors to grow, including It includes agricultural investment and food security, which are among the priorities that the wise leadership gives full attention to, as a pillar of sustainable development.

His Highness referred to the initiatives launched by the UAE in the field of agricultural innovation, which aim to double investment in smart agriculture, innovate food systems and support them globally, and work with international partners to bring about tangible positive change at the level of investment in sustainable agricultural innovations, enhance global food security and limit the repercussions. Climate changes, as well as unifying international efforts to find practical and innovative solutions to develop the agricultural sector around the world, praising the efforts of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development and its impact in promoting food security goals in the Arab world.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday, accompanied by the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, the new regional headquarters of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development in the Second Roya area in Dubai, where he was received by His Highness upon his arrival to Headquarters, Chairman of the Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed bin Obaid Al Mazrouei.

During the opening, His Highness followed a presentation that included details of the authority’s new regional headquarters, which consists of four floors and was built on a land area of ​​5,574 square meters, as a grant provided by the Dubai government.

His Highness, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also listened to an explanation about the Authority’s activities, followed by a tour of the headquarters’ facilities during which he viewed the main multi-use hall, where His Highness expressed his wishes for the Authority for further success in carrying out its mission and tasks to the fullest. In order to support agricultural development efforts and achieve food security in the Arab world, in addition to maximizing the return on agricultural investment.

It is worth noting that the Authority’s regional office will support its investments, as the total assets of the companies to which the Authority contributes amount to about $427 million. The new headquarters was built according to the latest architectural models, where the implementation of smart building services was designed and monitored using the latest technologies in the field of energy management, security, monitoring, and easy access to the building. It also includes a modern data center, in accordance with the best international specifications to reduce the risks related to data loss.

