His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to strengthen its global partnerships. , expanding cooperation frameworks with entrepreneurs in the technological fields, and providing an incubating environment for talents and emerging technology companies to enable them to grow and develop solutions and innovations that reflect positively on the life of society, and contribute to building a better future for future generations.

This came during His Highness’s reception, at the Dubai International Financial Center, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a global company specializing in research and dissemination of artificial intelligence and developer of the GPT Chat program.

His Highness said, “The UAE has worked to develop an advanced digital infrastructure, within a comprehensive future vision based on the leadership’s awareness of the importance of the technology sector in creating the future.” ), and the great impact that artificial intelligence has had on various areas of life and business, represents an unprecedented opportunity to expand the use of artificial intelligence solutions in accelerating the wheel of development in various fields.

In a tweet to His Highness on the blogging site “Twitter”, His Highness said: “Emerging and innovative technology companies change the reality of life and the economy and its trends every day. We are accustomed in the Emirates to be proactive in adopting technological applications and using them to improve human life. CEO of open AI developer (ChatGPT) Opportunities for collaboration and strengthening partnerships in exploring AI solutions and their uses. And under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE will be a pioneer in building an integrated system that supports the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, and benefit from them in all aspects of life.

During the meeting with Altman, His Highness discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the UAE government and the “Open AI” company, in the areas of adopting advanced technological solutions based on artificial intelligence, which the UAE government attaches special importance, within its current and future directions to expand areas of reliance on artificial intelligence and accelerate operations. Digital transformation in various areas of government work.