His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Center, held, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, the seventh session of the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries organized by the Ministry of Finance.

His Highness continued, “Recommendations supporting Arab economic development were adopted. We believe that access to financial leadership, economic security, and the well-being of the Arab people will be achieved through harmonizing visions and joint Arab action.”