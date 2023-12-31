His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, via the “X” platform: A new year approaches us with its opportunities, possibilities and challenges, in which we wish the world peace and goodness, and our country and our people prosperity and prosperity.

We in the Emirates have great visions and great goals that we seek to achieve, and we hope that this year will be another step towards these visions and goals, and that we will keep the Emirates in mind in every dream, goal, and achievement.

Season's greetings.