His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the wise leadership and people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “A new Hijri year in which we celebrate our Islamic values ​​and civilization, and the message of the best of mankind, peace and blessings be upon him, which has become a beacon of mercy and guidance for the worlds. We wish the UAE, its leadership and people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples continued security, safety, peace and prosperity. Happy New Year.”