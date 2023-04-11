His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that 102 million people in this world receive goodness from the leader of goodness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid – may God protect him. – In 2022 through the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid. Aiding the needy, treating the sick, educating children, and empowering communities are the highest acts of charity. Dubai, with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is today the capital of humanity in the world.