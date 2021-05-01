Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, affirmed that Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work consolidates the values ​​of goodness in the emirates of goodness and the nation of giving.

He added: “History will stand for a long time on the biography of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to take the lesson, sermon and example from a leader who dearest people and love him and give the country, its people and its nation a lot, for it was a true school of giving, goodness and tolerance. We learned from her to work for the good of mankind and humanity.

Al-Sharifi explained that the celebration of this occasion, which is dear to all of our hearts, embodies the human values ​​of Zayed that remain in our souls, to become methods of work and caravans of goodness and generosity that continue with the approach of Zayed Al-Khair, whose hands extended well and tender to the peoples of the whole world.

He said: “Zayed of Goodness is a generous person, a man of benevolence and attitudes, and the owner of a fragrant life will remain immortal and unforgettable. He taught us how duty is, and how a person grows up with righteousness and with truth, and he left us with a rich legacy and a concerted approach in the fields of human giving until the United Arab Emirates became registered in Damad From Light is a milestone in human giving and brotherhood that does not differentiate between origin, race, color, gender, religion or sect.