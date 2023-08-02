Maktaba, affiliated to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has succeeded in making its annual summer camp an ideal destination for children and young people to spend fun and useful times during their summer holidays by designing programs that gather knowledge and entertainment and prepare students for a new academic year.

Maktaba chose this year to enable the pioneers of its summer camp to learn the secrets of the art of cooking and learn about various civilizations within the “Flavors from Around the World” program, which includes a rich package of reading and interactive workshops aimed at developing the skills, taste and culture of children and adolescents.

Fatima Abdul Rahman Al Tamimi, Head of Libraries Department – Branches, Libraries Department, Culture Sector in the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that the essence of the summer camp depends on mixing the elements of entertainment and knowledge within specially designed programs to attract the attention of the participants and enhance their interaction in a way that ensures that the summer camp achieves its goals. Pointing out that focusing on food recipes from different cultures is one of the rich topics that participants can identify with, especially since the UAE is an arena for civilized encounter and cultural interaction.

Recipes and dishes reflect the spirit and identity of cultures, as they carry in their steps the fragrance of peoples and their traditions, and this is what Maktaba was keen to benefit from in employing interactive education methodologies, as it organizes during its summer camp “Flavors from Around the World” a group of interactive reading sessions about the different civilizations of the world To tell the stories of folkloric peoples and stories about different recipes, the way they are created, and their connection to the cultural heritage, such as identifying the customs of preparing and serving tea around the world and what it represents to these peoples in their differences, and then selecting the most prominent dishes inspired by these countries and preparing them with the participants in the camp, so that the discovery of cultures blends with flavours, It consolidates knowledge through accompanying recreational activities, which develop children’s culinary talents and enhance their knowledge about world civilizations.

With each dish prepared by the summer camp goers, the reading session will provide an important dose of knowledge about the culture associated with it, such as guacamole from Mexico, sushi and matcha from Japan, afternoon tea and apple pie from the UK, jam-filled sable from France, and delicious chocolate chip cookies From the United States of America, the traditional dish of hummus from Lebanon, and from the culture of Italy, the participants will prepare a dish of gnocchi with potatoes, and they will learn how to prepare pizza with the young chef, Sheikha Al-Amiri.

Fatima Al Tamimi said: “We were keen to have the Emirati culture and national heritage have an active presence within the activities of the summer camp, where the children will immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of the UAE, including its interesting folk and folk tales, while preparing the traditional dish of luqaimat with date molasses, and a dish of porridge and fala. We want every child participating in the Maktaba summer camp to be proud of his Emirati identity and proud of his national heritage, and at the same time be open to the cultures around him, reflecting the authentic Emirati personality and values.”

Maktaba included in its summer camp program activities that develop children’s reading abilities and develop their sense of knowledge and exploration, such as the activities of “Our Heritage and Our Identity”, “I Can Read” and “The Little Explorer”, the “Our Healthy Habits” workshop and a special workshop on Arabic letters and their history as well as on theatre. .

In the “Meet the Author” workshop, children will meet writers and authors who will introduce them more to the personalities of their stories and their journey in the world of writing.

A large part of the activities of the summer camp program is to develop children’s artistic and craft talents, as Maktaba organizes several craft workshops.

It is worth noting that the summer camp began last July 16 and will continue until August 18, and children and young people from 6 to 18 years old can register for it by contacting the library branches of Maktaba throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.