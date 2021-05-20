The soccer market sometimes becomes a vicious cycle where the protagonists come and go from one season to the next. And in those they are now Valencia or Getafe. Or rather, they will be from Monday since right now there is a truce until the moment when the last league game is played. The fact is that Bordalás is the first name they have presented to Peter Lim to be the new tenant on the bench. As always, the owner needs to give the green light. It will be then when Valencia considers to overcome the main obstacle for the arrival of Alicante: the coach has one more year of contract with Getafe, with an exit clause of 1.5 million.

An exit door that Valencia will not cross since they do not want to spend a single euro on the signing of the coach. The che club knows that Bordalás and Ángel Torres, president of the azulón club, they have a verbal pact for many months whereby the head of Getafe, in a position of gratitude for the services provided by the coach during the last five years, he would let Bordalás go to another team without compensation from the coach.

That does not mean that Torres is not going to defend the interests of Getafe that, although he knows that he cannot charge Bordalás a euro by virtue of his word, yes, you can make a move to get a slice of the operation. And this is where another name appears that was linked to Valencia for several years: Nemanja Maksimovic. Getafe bought Valencia in 2019 the rights of the Serbian after spending a year on loan at the Coliseum, for five million. Of course, Valencia kept 30% of the rights of a future transfer.

And it is this nuance that Torres wants to take advantage of. The desire of the maximum Azulón president is that Valencia renounce that percentage. In this way the black and white club would not have to take a euro out of the box but Getafe could convert, in the future, the departure of Bordalás into an economic benefit for the entity. Technician and president will talk about the situation again shortly.



Negotiations have not yet started. If Valencia go all out for Bordalás, club talks could start on Monday. And they shouldn’t get too long. In this case, the option to give up Maksimovic’s percentage will be the key. The player already left five million net in cash since he arrived for free in 2017, in Pitarch’s last service as sports director ché. Now, after two years away from Mestalla, he may be the key for the coach who made him succeed at Getafe to reach the team that brought him to Spain.