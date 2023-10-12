room6 has announced the release date for Makoto Wakaido’s Case Files Deluxe Trilogycollection developed by Hakaba Bunko. The title will be available starting starting next October 19th on Nintendo Switch and PC. Inside there will be support for English, Japanese, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese.

Starting today we will also be able to preview the game thanks to a demo released on Steam.

Source: room6 Street Gematsu