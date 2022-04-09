A few months after its official reveal, Suzume no Tojimarithis is the name of the new animated film by Makoto Shinkai (your name, Weathering With You) is ready to know its release date. Thanks to a brand new poster, in fact, we discover that this film will debut in Japanese cinemas from the next 11 November.

The poster also offers a look at the protagonist Suzumea 17-year-old girl from a quiet town in the Kyūshū, who suddenly runs into a young man looking for a door. They manage to find her among the ruins in the mountain, and Suzume will decide to open it. But soon other doors begin to open across Japan, bringing disaster to the other side.

At the direction of the film we will find the same Shinkaiwho will take care of the screenplay and is credited for the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka (Your Name, Weathering With You) will be the character designer, with Kenichi Tsuchiya (Your Name, The Garden of Words) to act as director of animations, e Takumi Tanji (Journey to Agartha) as art director. CoMix Wave Films And Story Inc. are carried over to production e TOHO to distribution.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network