Now you can see Suzume starting November 16 via Crunchyroll at no additional cost. So if you have your subscription up to date, you can take advantage either to see it for the first time or, failing that, enjoy it once again like that time at the cinema.

It is worth noting that on Rotten Tomatoes it was certified as “Fresh” because critics rated it with a 96% and the public also rated it with a rating of 98%. Now it will be your turn to give your best opinion of this film by Makoto Shinkai, whether or not to share your opinion with others.

On the other hand, this animation was recently nominated for awards such as World Soundtrack Awards as Discovery of the year and Asia Pacific Screen Awards as best animated film. The film was also recognized with the Outstanding Achievement in Music award at the 46th edition of the Japan Academy Awards.

What is Suzume about?

The history of the trip Suzume It begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in the southwest of Japan) when he meets a young man who tells him: “I’m looking for a door.”

What Suzume finds is a single worn-out door standing in the middle of the ruins, as if protected from any catastrophe. Apparently attracted by its power, the protagonist approaches the handle… The doors begin to open one after another throughout Japan, unleashing destruction on anyone who is near her. She must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

This is a film that is worth seeing more than once for the quality of its animation and soundtrack. If you get the chance, be sure to check it out on Crunchyroll when it releases on November 16.

