Makoto Shinkai, the acclaimed anime director, and head of films like Your Name Y Weathering With You, finally revealed his next film, During a presentation last Wednesday, the filmmaker shared the first details of Suzume no Tojimari, as well as the first piece of promotional art for this project.

Although at the moment there are not many details, it has been pointed out that Suzume no Tojimari will star Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, who lives in a town in southern Japan. Shinkai describes this film as a travel movie, which will take us through a series of abandoned locations in this country.

In the story, Suzume will meet a man who is looking for a particular door, it is here that the 17-year-old girl discovers that she has a special ability that allows her to close some portals between our world and one full of monsters. In the director’s words, this is “a modern adventure story … and also an action movie”.

The production of Suzume no Tojimari started in April 2020, and The film is expected to hit theaters in Japan in the fall of 2022.. At the moment there is no specific release date, nor information related to a premiere for the rest of the world.

Makoto Shinkai is directing and writing Suzume no Tojimari. Masayoshi Tanaka, Character Designer at Your Name Y Weathering with You, is back in this same role, as is the animation director of Your Name Y Weathering with You, Kenichi Tsuchiya, and the art director, Takumi Tanji, who also worked on the last two director’s tapes.

On related issues, several anime tweets were investigated by the police. Similarly, a billionaire traveled into space to read manga.

Editor’s Note:

Can’t wait to see Suzume no Tojimari. Makoto Shinkai has shown that he can improve his story and animation with each new movie. In this way, it would not be a surprise if this new work exceeds what was seen in Weathering With Your, something that may sound almost impossible.

Via: Japan Today